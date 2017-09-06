App
Sep 06, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Betex's AGM on September 30, 2017

Please find enclosed the notice calling the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th September, 2017 at 02.00 p.m. to transact the business mentioned in the said AGM Notice.

As per Section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and amendments thereto and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR), Requirements, 2015, the Company is providing to its members the facility to cast their vote by electronic means on all resolutions set forth in the said Notice. The instructions for e-voting are mentioned in it.

Kindly take the same on your records
Source : BSE

