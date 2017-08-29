Aug 28, 2017 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Best Steel's board meeting on September 5, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report for Quarter ended June 30, 2017.
