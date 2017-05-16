App
May 15, 2017 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Best Steel's board meeting to be held on May 23, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 at 03:00 P.M.

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 at 03:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company at Shop 29, Sudesh Square, Plot No. 92, Prakash Industrial Estate, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad-201005 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for Quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. Further, in terms of Code of Conduct of the Company for prevention of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading window shall remain closed from May 16, 2017 and shall re-open on May 26, 2017.Source : BSE

