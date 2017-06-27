App
Jun 27, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Beryl Securities' board meeting on July 07, 2017

Beryl Securities will consider and approve the Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

1.To consider and approve Directors' Report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017

2. To consider and approve Book Closure Notice and to fix the cut -off date to determine the entitlement of Voting Rights of Member for remote E-Voting

3.To consider and approve 23RD Annual General Meeting Notice

4.To consider and approve the Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017

5.To Authorize Directors of the Company to authenticate and file forms under Companies Act, 2013 on behalf of the Company
