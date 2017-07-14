Bervin Investment's board meeting on July 27, 2017

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 27th July, 2017 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.We further wish to inform you that the Trading Window, as per the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's code for Prevention of Insider Trading, will be closed from 15th July, 2017 to 29th July, 2017 for the purpose of announcement / declaration of such results by the Company.Source : BSE