Aug 31, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bervin Investment's AGM on September 28, 2017
The 27th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the 'Bervin Investment and Leasing Limited' ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017
Dear Sir/Madam,
Please take note that:
(i) The 27th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the 'Bervin Investment and Leasing Limited' ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Khasra No. 81, Opp. Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya, Kapashera, New Delhi – 110037.
(ii) The Register of Members & Share Transfer books will remain closed from Saturday, 16th September, 2017 to Thursday, 28th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).
(iii) The cut-off date for the purpose of voting (including remote e-voting) and poll will be Thursday, 21st September, 2017.
We request your good office to kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE
