Bervin Investment's AGM on September 28, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam,Please take note that:(i) The 27th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the 'Bervin Investment and Leasing Limited' ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Khasra No. 81, Opp. Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya, Kapashera, New Delhi – 110037.(ii) The Register of Members & Share Transfer books will remain closed from Saturday, 16th September, 2017 to Thursday, 28th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).(iii) The cut-off date for the purpose of voting (including remote e-voting) and poll will be Thursday, 21st September, 2017.We request your good office to kindly take the same on record.