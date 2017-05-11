May 11, 2017 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Berger Paints: Updates on strike by union at Goa factory
Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, kindly note that a strike has been called by the union at the Company's Goa factory on 10th May 2017. The Goa factory is operating at a reduced scale and the strike is not likely to significantly affect the Company's operations. Above is for your information, please.Source : BSE