Berger Paints India to declare December quarter results on February 6, 2018

We would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 6th February, 2018 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the quarterly/year-to-date Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review Report) of the Company for the period ended on 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE