May 09, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Berger Paints' board meeting on May 30, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to a) consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 and b) to declare dividend, if any for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to a) consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 and b) to declare dividend, if any for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE