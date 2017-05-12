Bengal Tea: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 12th May, 2017 have recommended the appointment of M/s Singhi & Co. (FRN: 302049E) Chartered Accountants , as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years commencing from the conclusion of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 34th Annual General Meeting, in place of the existing Statutory Auditors M/s. Jain & Co. (FRN: 302023E) Chartered Accountants, in compliance with the mandatory Rotation of Auditors as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE