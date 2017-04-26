Bengal Tea: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors vide their meeting held today have decided that 9600 spindles along with back process and winding in spinning section of the Textile Division of the Company located at Asarwa Mills, Ahmedabad, is being closed w.e.f. 1st May, 2017 where the contribution is negative on account of competition from new spindles set up under the Gujarat Textile Policy, 2012 as their cost of production is substantially lower due to various subsidies enjoyed by them. The installed capacity of spinning section after reduction would be 14352 spindles and production would be mostly for captive consumption. Due to this step, 74 permanent workers of the Textile Division will be retrenched. The said reduction in capacity would result in reduction in the top line of the Company by about Rs 30 Crores on an annualized basis. The sale proceeds of the machineries to be scrapped would be utilized for payment of retrenchment compensation to workers and balance for augmentation of working capital of the Textile Division of the CompanySource : BSE