you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengal Tea's board meeting on September 14, 2017

In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

We also wish to inform that in terms of the Company's Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window of the company will remain closed from Thursday, 7th September, 2017 till Saturday, 16th September, 2017 for the Board Meeting to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 for the purpose of adoption of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

