Bengal Tea and Fabrics' board meeting on December 02, 2017

In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 2nd day of December, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th Semptember, 2017. The copies of publication of notice in newspapers would be sent to you in due course.We also wish to inform that in terms of the Company's Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window of the company will remain closed from Thursday, 23rd November, 2017 till Monday, 4th December, 2017 for the Board Meeting to be held on 2nd December, 2017 for the purpose of adoption of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE