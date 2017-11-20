App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengal Tea and Fabrics' board meeting on December 02, 2017

In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 2nd day of December, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th Semptember, 2017. The c

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 2nd day of December, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th Semptember, 2017. The copies of publication of notice in newspapers would be sent to you in due course.

We also wish to inform that in terms of the Company's Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window of the company will remain closed from Thursday, 23rd November, 2017 till Monday, 4th December, 2017 for the Board Meeting to be held on 2nd December, 2017 for the purpose of adoption of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.