App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 12, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengal & Assam Company: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bengal & Assam Company Limited at its meeting held today, approved a Scheme of Arrangement between Florence Investech, BMF Investments, J.K. Fenner (India) and Bengal & Assam Company and their respective shareholders.

Bengal & Assam Company: Outcome of board meeting
In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI")(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("LODR Regulations"),this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bengal & Assam Company Limited at its meeting held today, approved a Scheme of Arrangement between Florence Investech Limited ('Florence'), BMF Investments Limited ('BMF'), J.K. Fenner (India) Limited ('FIL') and Bengal & Assam Company Limited ('the Transferee Company') and their respective shareholders pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230 of the Companies Act, 2013 for (a) amalgamation of Florence and BMF ('Transferor Companies') with the Transferee Company with effect from 1st April, 2017 ('Appointed Date') and (b) exchange of shares of FIL for shares of the Transferee Company at the option of shareholders of FIL.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.