May 24, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BEML's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Please note that the Board Meeting which was originally scheduled on 26.05.2017 and preponed to 25.05.2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for fourth quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2017, stands postponed due to administrative reasons to Tuesday, the 30.05.2017.
Please note that the Board Meeting which was originally scheduled on 26.05.2017 and preponed to 25.05.2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for fourth quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2017, stands postponed due to administrative reasons to Tuesday, the 30.05.2017.Source : BSE