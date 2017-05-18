May 18, 2017 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BEML's board meeting on May 25, 2017
Please note that the Board Meeting which was originally scheduled on 26.05.2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for fourth quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2017, stand preponed due to administrative reasons to Thursday, the 25.05.2017.
