Aug 28, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEML's AGM on September 21, 2017
We wish to bring to your kind notice the schedule of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2016-17 as under:

1. 53rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on 21st September, 2017 at 'Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Millers Road, Next to Jain Hospital, Kaverappa Layout, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru - 560 052' at 11.30 hours.

2. Register of Members and the Share Transfer books will be closed from 15.09.2017 to 21.09.2017 (both days inclusive) to finalize the list of members eligible for payment of Dividend.

3. E-voting on https://evoting.karvy.com would commence from 9.00 A.M. on 16.09.2017 and end at 5.00 P.M. on 20.09.2017 for facilitating the members to vote on all the resolutions to be passed at the Annual General Meeting scheduled on 21.09.2017. The cut-off date for ascertaining the eligibility for members for e-voting is 14.09.2017.

Further, please find enclosed Notice of the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company for your reference and records.

