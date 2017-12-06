Bemco Hydraulics' board meeting on December 13, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 13th December, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at Khanapur Road, Udyambag, Belgaum- 590008 at 3.30 PM

Bemco Hydraulic is in the Pumps sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 34.98 crore.

The company management includes M M Mohta - Non Executive Chairman, Anirudh Mohta - Managing Director, Urmila Devi Mohta - Non Executive Director, R M Shah - Ind. Non-Executive Director, N K Daga - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Dilip Chandak - Ind. Non-Executive Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 522650.

Its Registered office is at Khanapur Road, Udyambag, Belagavi,Karnataka - 590008.

Their Registrars are Adroit Corporate Service (P) Ltd.Source : BSE