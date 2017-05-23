Bemco Hydraulics' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on 30th May, 2017 at the registered office of the company at 03:30 pm to consider and take on record the audited financial results and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further we hereby inform that as per insider trading regulations and code of conduct for prevention for insider trading, the trading window shall remain close from 23rd May, 2017 to 30th May, 2017 (both days inclusive)for all directors, officers, designated employees of the company.Source : BSE