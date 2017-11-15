App
Announcements
Nov 14, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, 14th November, 2017 at registered office of the Company at 03:00 P.M. and the following business transacted at the meeting:

1. Consideration and approval of unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report for the half year ended September 30, 2017.

In this regard the following document is attached:-

1. Unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with the Limited Review report of the Statutory Auditors.

The Board Meeting Commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03.30 P.M.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

