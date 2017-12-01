Bella Casa Fashion & Retail's board meeting December 08, 2017

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Limited has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 8th day of December, 2017 inter alia, to:1.To elect the chairman of the meeting2.To grant leave of absence, if any3To confirm the minutes of last Board Meetings and the Committee Meetings.4.To consider and approve the Migration process from SME Board of BSE to Main Board of BSE.5.To consider and approve the appointment of Scrutinizer to Scrutinize entire process of Postal Ballot.6.To consider and approve the Postal Ballot Notice and related papers.7.To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE