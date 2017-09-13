App
Sep 13, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Belapur Sugar's AGM on September 28, 2017

Dear Sir / Madam,

With due respect, we would like to inform that the Annual General Meeting of Belapur Industries Limited will be held on 28th September 2017 at 11.00am at Gymkhana, Belapur Industries Limited, P.O. Harigaon, Taluka Shrirampur, Dist. Ahmednagar.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you

Yours Sincerely
Sudesh Rajeshirke
Compliance Officer
9987077488Source : BSE
