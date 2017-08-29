Beeyu Overseas' board meeting on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 amongst other businesses, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Further, the trading window shall remain closed from 7th September, 2017 to closing business hours on 16th September, 2017 on account of the above.Source : BSE