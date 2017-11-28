Beeyu Overseas' board meeting on December 13, 2017

A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017 amongst other businesses, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter/ half year ended 30th September, 2017.
Further, the trading window shall remain closed from 6th December, 2017 to closing business hours on 15th December, 2017 on account of the above.
Source : BSE
