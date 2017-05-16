Beeyu Overseas' board meeting on May 29, 2017

As per Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 amongst other businesses, to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, the trading window shall remain closed from 22nd May, 2017 to closing business hours on 31st May, 2017 on account of the above.Source : BSE