App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 15, 2017 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Beekay Steel: Outcome of AGM

We are sending herewith proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2016-17 held on September 15, 2017.

Beekay Steel: Outcome of AGM
Submission of proceedings of Annual General Meeting for the F.Y 2016-17.

As per Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are sending herewith proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2016-17 held today i.e. 15th September, 2017.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.