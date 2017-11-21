App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 21, 2017 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Beekay Steel Industries' board meeting reschedule on November 24, 2017

We wish to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Friday, November 24, 2017 is now rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 11.30 a.m.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Revised Notice of Board Meeting & Closure of Trading Window

With reference to our letter Ref. No. BSIL/RKS/ N-BM /BSE/2017-18/510 Dated 08.11.2017, we wish to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Friday, 24th November, 2017 is now rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. to consider, inter-alia, and approve the following businesses:-

1. To approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017.
2. Any other business with kind permission of the Chair.

This is the compliance as per Regulations 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
The inconvenience caused is regretted.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.