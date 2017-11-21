Beekay Steel Industries' board meeting reschedule on November 24, 2017

Revised Notice of Board Meeting & Closure of Trading WindowWith reference to our letter Ref. No. BSIL/RKS/ N-BM /BSE/2017-18/510 Dated 08.11.2017, we wish to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Friday, 24th November, 2017 is now rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. to consider, inter-alia, and approve the following businesses:-1. To approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017.2. Any other business with kind permission of the Chair.This is the compliance as per Regulations 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015The inconvenience caused is regretted.Source : BSE