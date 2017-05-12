May 12, 2017 09:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Beekay Steel Industries board to consider Dividend
Beekay Steel Industries has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares for the FY 2016-17 subject to the approval of the members of AGM .
