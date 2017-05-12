App
May 12, 2017

Beekay Steel Industries board to consider Dividend

Beekay Steel Industries has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares for the FY 2016-17 subject to the approval of the members of AGM .

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares for the FY 2016-17 subject to the approval of the members of AGM .Source : BSE

