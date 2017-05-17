App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Beekay Niryat's board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to inform you and the members of the company that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 30th May 2017 to inter-alia consider the following: 1.Resignation of Mr. Manoj Kumar Choudhary, DIN 00131556, as the Independent Director of the company. 2.Appointment of Mr. Umesh Joshi, DIN 03385578, as the additional-cum-independent Director of the company. 3.Appointment of M/s. M Jhunjhunwala & Associates, as the Internal Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2017-18 4.Appointment of M/s. Ankita Nevatia & Co., as the Secretarial Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2017-18 5.Any other business with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE

