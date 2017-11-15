Bee-am Chemicals' board meeting on November 27, 2017

Board Meeting to be held on 27.11.2017 for the approval of un-audited accounts for the quarter/half year ended 30.09.2017

Bee-am Chemical is in the Chemicals sector.

The company management includes Kapil Nagpal - Managing Director & CFO, Ashwin Gajanan Pandya - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Kishor Tank - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Anil Goyal - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Kritika LalitKumar Nagpal - Additional Director, Lalit Nagpal - Additional Executive Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 524514.

Its Registered office is at Plot No. 41/3 Village Lohop,,Lohop Chowk Road, Raigad District,Maharashtra - 400202.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE