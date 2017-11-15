App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 14, 2017 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bedmutha Industries' board meeting on November 23, 2017

Pursuant to Regulations 29, 47 and other applicable Regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 23rd November, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider, approve and

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulations 29, 47 and other applicable Regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 23rd November, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider, approve and to take on record the Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report as per Indian Accounting Standards ('IND-AS') and SEBI circular no.CIR/CFD/CMD/15/2015 dated November 30, 2015 and SEBI circular no.CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.