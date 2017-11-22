Bedmutha Industries' board meeting November 23, 2017

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors Meeting intimated to be held tomorrow i.e. Thursday, 23rd November, 2017 is postponed.We will inform the date of Board of Directors Meeting in due course of time.The trading window will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.We regret the inconvenience caused to you.Source : BSE