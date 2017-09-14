Bedmutha Ind: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the captioned subject, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, considered and approved:1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017; and2. The resignation of Mr. Pradeep Ghare, Independent Director of the Company, with immediate effect.Source : BSE