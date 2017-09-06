App
Sep 06, 2017 03:55 PM IST

Bedmutha Industries' board meeting September 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulations 29, 47 and other applicable Regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulations 29, 47 and other applicable Regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider, approve and to take on record the Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report as per Indian Accounting Standards ('IND-AS') and SEBI circular no.CIR/CFD/CMD/15/2015 dated November 30, 2015 and SEBI circular no.CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016.

