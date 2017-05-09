Beardsell's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 25th May, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company to consider among other items, the Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 Further the trading window for dealing in the equity shares, in terms of the Code of Conduct Under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading ) Regulations 2015 will be closed for Directors, Designated employees and Key Managerial Personnel of the company from 12th May, 2017 to 27th May, 2017 ( Both Days inclusive )Source : BSE