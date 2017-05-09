App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Beardsell's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 25th May, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company to consider among other items, the Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

Beardsell's board meeting on May 25, 2017
Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 25th May, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company to consider among other items, the Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 Further the trading window for dealing in the equity shares, in terms of the Code of Conduct Under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading ) Regulations 2015 will be closed for Directors, Designated employees and Key Managerial Personnel of the company from 12th May, 2017 to 27th May, 2017 ( Both Days inclusive )Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.