Beardsell's board meeting on December 13, 2017

Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14thDecember,2017 at the Registered office of the Company to consider among otheritems, the Statement of Un- Audited Stand-alone and Consolidated FinancialResults for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.In terms of the Code of Conduct Under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading )Regulations 2015, the trading window for dealing in the Equity Shares of theCompany will be closed for Directors, Designated employees and KeyManagerial Personnel of the company from 29/11/2017 to 16/12/2017 (both daysinclusive)Source : BSE