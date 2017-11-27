Beardsell's board meeting on December 13, 2017

Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th
December,2017 at the Registered office of the Company to consider among other
items, the Statement of Un- Audited Stand-alone and Consolidated Financial
Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.
In terms of the Code of Conduct Under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading )
Regulations 2015, the trading window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the
Company will be closed for Directors, Designated employees and Key
Managerial Personnel of the company from 29/11/2017 to 16/12/2017 (both days
inclusive)Source : BSE
