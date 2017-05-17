May 17, 2017 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BDH Industries to consider dividend
Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May 2017 at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the financial year ended 31st March 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any for the year ended 31st March 2017.Source : BSE