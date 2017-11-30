App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BDH Industries' board meeting on December 7, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 7th December, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 of the financial year 2017-18.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 7th December, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 of the financial year 2017-18.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.