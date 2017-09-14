BCL Enterprises: Outcome of AGM

We wish to inform you that 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Thursday, September 14, 2017 commenced at 09:00 A.M. and concluded at 09:30 A.M. at Terrace, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001 and the business as mentioned in the Notice of 32nd AGM dated August 11, 2017 were transacted.In this respect, we are enclosing herewith proceedings of AGM as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as Annexure.Kindly take the same in your records.Source : BSE