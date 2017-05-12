App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BCL Enterprises' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017, at 5.00 P.M.

BCL Enterprises' board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017, at 5.00 P.M. at the Registered Office at 510, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001,to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.Further, the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in shares of the Company from 12th May, 2017, to 01st June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the designated person defined in the Code for the purpose of taking on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended on 31st March, 2017, in terms of the provision of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the CompanySource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.