BCL Enterprises' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017, at 5.00 P.M. at the Registered Office at 510, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001,to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.Further, the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in shares of the Company from 12th May, 2017, to 01st June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the designated person defined in the Code for the purpose of taking on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended on 31st March, 2017, in terms of the provision of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the CompanySource : BSE