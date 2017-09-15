BCC Fuba's appoints Suchitra Singh as company secretary

Dear Sir,We are pleased to inform that pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of M/s. BCC Fuba India Limited at their meeting held Thursday, 14th September, 2017, appointed Mrs. Suchitra Singh, an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India bearing Membership Number A35144 as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with immediate effect.This is for your information and necessary record.Kindly acknowledge the sameLokesh TayalDirectorDIN: 01071754Source : BSE