Sep 01, 2017 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BCC Fubas' AGM held on September 27, 2017
We kindly want to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting of BCC Fuba India Limited scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 27th of September, 2017 at 9:30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company.
Pursuant to the provision of the Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of BCC Fuba India Limited scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 27th of September, 2017 at 9:30 A.M. at the registered office address at 4 KM, Swarghat Road, Nalagarh Distt Solan, Himachal Pradesh HP-174101.
For BCC Fuba India Limited
Lokesh Tayal
Director
DIN: 01071754
