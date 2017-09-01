BCC Fubas' AGM held on September 27, 2017

Dear Sir,Pursuant to the provision of the Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of BCC Fuba India Limited scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 27th of September, 2017 at 9:30 A.M. at the registered office address at 4 KM, Swarghat Road, Nalagarh Distt Solan, Himachal Pradesh HP-174101.This is for your kind information and necessary records.Thanking you,Yours faithfully,For BCC Fuba India LimitedLokesh TayalDirectorDIN: 01071754Source : BSE