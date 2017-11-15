Bazel International: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,This is to apprise you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, Bazel International Limited held today i.e. 14th November, 2017, and in the said meeting the Board considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2017, as reviewed by the Audit Committee, in compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Limited Review Report on the said results, as provided by the Statutory Auditors of the CompanyThe said Board Meeting commenced at 5:30 P.M and concluded at 7:30 P.M. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE