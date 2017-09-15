App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 15, 2017 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bazel Internati's CO Kalpana Sharma resigns

It is hereby informed that Ms. Kalpana Sharma has resigned from the post of Company Secretary of Bazel International with immediate effect due to pre-occupancy in other assignments.

Bazel Internati's CO Kalpana Sharma resigns
Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that Ms. Kalpana Sharma has resigned from the post of Company Secretary of Bazel International Limited with immediate effect due to pre-occupancy in other assignments.

Considering it as material information, we would like to submit the same.

Further, the Company inadvertently not intimated the same within the prescribed time and we ensure that all the provisions of Regulation 30 shall be adhered to in future.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.