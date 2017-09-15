Bazel Internati's CO Kalpana Sharma resigns

Dear Sir,Pursuant to Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that Ms. Kalpana Sharma has resigned from the post of Company Secretary of Bazel International Limited with immediate effect due to pre-occupancy in other assignments.Considering it as material information, we would like to submit the same.Further, the Company inadvertently not intimated the same within the prescribed time and we ensure that all the provisions of Regulation 30 shall be adhered to in future.This is for your information and records.Thanking youSource : BSE