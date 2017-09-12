Bazel Internati: Outcome of AGM

Dear Sir/Madam,We wish to inform you that the 35th Annual General Meeting of Bazel International Limited ('the Company') held on Monday, 11th September, 2017 at 9:00 A.M at C-119, 1st Floor, Lajpat Nagar-II, New Delhi- 110024 and the businesses mentioned in the Notice of 35th AGM dated 10th August, 2017 were transacted.In this regard we are enclosing herewith the proceedings of AGM as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE