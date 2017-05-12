App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bazel International's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bazel International will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. at the Registered Office at C-119, 1st Floor, Lajpat Nagar-II, New Delhi-110024.

Bazel International's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bazel International Limited ('the Company') will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. at the Registered Office at C-119, 1st Floor, Lajpat Nagar-II, New Delhi-110024, in to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in shares of the Company from 13th May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the designated persons defined in the Code inter alia for the purpose of taking on record for the purpose of taking on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017, in terms of the provision of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company.Source : BSE

