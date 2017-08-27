Aug 24, 2017 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bayer CropScience: Outcome of AGM
Please find enclosed a gist of the proceedings of the 59th Annual General Meeting of Bayer CropScience Limited held on August 23, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
This is for your kind information and records.
