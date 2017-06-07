Bayer CropScien appoints Ms. Miriam as additional director

This is to inform BSE Limited that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Bayer CropScience Limited ('Company') held on Tuesday, June 06, 2017, the following items were also noted, considered and approved:a)Resignation tendered by Dr. (Ms.) Regine Juergens (DIN: 07076269) as a Director of the Company with effect from June 06, 2017.b)The Board appointed Dr. (Ms.) Miriam Colling-Hendelkens (DIN: 07839649) as an Additional Woman Director of the Company with effect from June 06, 2017.Source : BSE