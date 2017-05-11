May 11, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bayer CropScience to consider final dividend
Bayer CropScience Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of final dividend, if any.
