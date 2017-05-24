May 24, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bayer CropScience recommends dividend
Bayer CropScience Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs 17 per share, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
